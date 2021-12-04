Mike Company MCMAP

Rct. Wade G. Huddleston with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts a break fall during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 12, 2021. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. Rct. Huddleston is from Bismarck, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

