Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute a leg sweep during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 12, 2021. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6595527 VIRIN: 210412-M-OQ594-1035 Resolution: 5418x3612 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.