Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct break falls during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 12, 2021. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6595526
|VIRIN:
|210412-M-OQ594-1008
|Resolution:
|6065x4043
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
