Mike Company MCMAP

Rct. Donald C. James with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices different knife techniques during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 12, 2021.Recruits were taught the proper way to execute each technique before they conducted them themselves. Rct. James is from Odessa, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Albuquerque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

