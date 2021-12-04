Takashi Uto, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs, poses for a photo with Misawa Air Base leaders during his visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2021. Uto visited the base to meet with U.S. and Japanese military leaders to learn about the mission and challenges of the bilateral and joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 03:52
|Photo ID:
|6594506
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-EN010-0104
|Resolution:
|6637x3504
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT