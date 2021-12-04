Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Misawa

Takashi Uto, center, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs, listens to a brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel, Misawa Air Base installation commander, during his visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2021. During the briefing, Uto and base leaders discussed the base's mission and relationships within the local community, Japan, and Indo-Pacific Command in general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

