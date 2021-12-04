Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Misawa

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel, left, Misawa Air Base installation commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Pummill, right, Naval Air Facility Misawa commanding officer, greet Takashi Uto, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2021. Uto visited the base to meet with U.S. and Japanese military leaders to learn about the mission and challenges of the bilateral and joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

