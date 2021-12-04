Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Misawa

    Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Takashi Uto, center, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs, a mission briefing with U.S. military leaders during his visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2021. During the briefing, Uto and base leaders discussed the base's mission and relationship within the local community, Japan, and Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 03:52
    Photo ID: 6594505
    VIRIN: 210412-F-EN010-0044
    Resolution: 8256x4899
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    United States
    35th Fighter Wing
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Community Engagement
    Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    State Minister for Foreign Affairs

