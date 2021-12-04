Takashi Uto, center, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs, a mission briefing with U.S. military leaders during his visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2021. During the briefing, Uto and base leaders discussed the base's mission and relationship within the local community, Japan, and Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 03:52
|Photo ID:
|6594505
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-EN010-0044
|Resolution:
|8256x4899
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan State Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT