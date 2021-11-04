Japanese Police teach traffic safety

A Japanese National Police Band drummer plays a song during a concert at the Yokota Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2021. The JNP held the concert as part of an event to help educate individuals on traffic safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
