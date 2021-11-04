Japanese Police teach traffic safety

A Japanese National Police Honor Guard member twirls at flag during a concert at the Yokota Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2021. Along with the concert, the JNP also brought out a mascot and handed out information packets in an attempt to educate Yokota members on traffic safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 03:22
|Photo ID:
|6594481
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-KW102-0150
|Resolution:
|3870x5805
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
