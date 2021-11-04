A Japanese National Police officer takes a photo of two 374th Security Forces Squadron members with Pipo-kun, JNP mascot, at the Yokota Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2021. Pipo-kun posed for photos during a traffic safety campaign tailored to Yokota members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 03:21
|Photo ID:
|6594486
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-KW102-0005
|Resolution:
|5488x3659
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Police teach traffic safety [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT