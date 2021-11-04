Japanese Police teach traffic safety

A Japanese National Police officer takes a photo of two 374th Security Forces Squadron members with Pipo-kun, JNP mascot, at the Yokota Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2021. Pipo-kun posed for photos during a traffic safety campaign tailored to Yokota members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

