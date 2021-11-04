Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Police teach traffic safety [Image 4 of 5]

    Japanese Police teach traffic safety

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Police Chief Shigetaka Kai, Japanese National Police Fussa City, center, provides opening remarks for a concert at the Yokota Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2021. During his speech, he talked about illegal parking, avoiding drinking and driving, and motorcycle safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    This work, Japanese Police teach traffic safety [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

