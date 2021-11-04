Police Chief Shigetaka Kai, Japanese National Police Fussa City, center, provides opening remarks for a concert at the Yokota Community Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2021. During his speech, he talked about illegal parking, avoiding drinking and driving, and motorcycle safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 03:21
|Photo ID:
|6594485
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-KW102-0012
|Resolution:
|6241x4161
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Police teach traffic safety [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT