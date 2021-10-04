201st RHS block build

U.S. Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, load retaining wall blocks on a wheel loader April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 201st RHS gained heavy equipment operation experience while using retaining wall blocks to construct a containment area to store sand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

Date Taken: 04.10.2021
Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US