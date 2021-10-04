Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201st RHS block build [Image 5 of 9]

    201st RHS block build

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 201st RED HORSE Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, maneuver a retaining wall block as it is lowered into place April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 201st RHS gained heavy equipment operation experience while using retaining wall blocks to construct a containment area to store sand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

    This work, 201st RHS block build [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

