U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Louden, left, and Senior Airman Randy Miller, pavements and construction Airmen with the 201st RED HORSE Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, maneuver a retaining wall block as it is lowered into place April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 201st RHS gained heavy equipment operation experience while using retaining wall blocks to construct a containment area to store sand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6593697 VIRIN: 210410-Z-OL842-2006 Resolution: 6624x4421 Size: 19.15 MB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201st RHS block build [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.