201st RHS block build

U.S. Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, load retaining wall blocks on a wheel loader April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 201st RHS gained heavy equipment operation experience while using retaining wall blocks to construct a containment area to store sand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)
|04.10.2021
|04.11.2021 12:48
|6593698
|210410-Z-OL842-2002
|7123x4754
|20.66 MB
|ANNVILLE, PA, US
|1
|0
