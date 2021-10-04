203rd Weather Flight conducts training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Houser, a weather forecaster with the 203rd Weather Flight, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, assembles a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological observation system during training April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 203rd WF conducted training on the assembly and operation of the TMQ-53 during their regular scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

