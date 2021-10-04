Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    203rd Weather Flight conducts training [Image 3 of 9]

    203rd Weather Flight conducts training

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Houser, a weather forecaster with the 203rd Weather Flight, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, assembles a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological observation system during training April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 203rd WF conducted training on the assembly and operation of the TMQ-53 during their regular scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 12:47
    Photo ID: 6593689
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-OL842-1003
    Resolution: 5846x3902
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 203rd Weather Flight conducts training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    203rd Weather Flight conducts training
    203rd Weather Flight conducts training
    203rd Weather Flight conducts training
    201st RHS block build
    201st RHS block build
    201st RHS block build
    201st RHS block build
    201st RHS block build
    201st RHS block build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    PA National Guard
    PaANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT