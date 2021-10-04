U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Houser, a weather forecaster with the 203rd Weather Flight, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, assembles a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological observation system during training April 10, 2021, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Airmen from the 203rd WF conducted training on the assembly and operation of the TMQ-53 during their regular scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6593689
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-OL842-1003
|Resolution:
|5846x3902
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd Weather Flight conducts training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
