ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center left, command chief, Air National Guard, is briefed by Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing’s Combat Communications Flight, Puerto Rico National Guard, about the capabilities of an inflatable Ground Antenna Transit and Received satellite during a visit to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2021. Williams traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with members, provide national-level leadership insight, and gain a better understanding of Airmen’s mission, including the wing’s newly-assigned contingency response tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

