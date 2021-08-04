Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard [Image 5 of 11]

    ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, meets with 156th Wing leadership during a visit to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2021. Williams traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with members, provide national-level leadership insight, and gain a better understanding of Airmen’s mission, including the wing’s newly-assigned contingency response tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6593467
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-MT804-1270
    Resolution: 6801x5199
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard
    156th Wing

