U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, congratulates Staff Sgt. Christina Costoso, traffic management specialist, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, after presenting her a coin during an all-call at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 10, 2021. Williams traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with members, provide national-level leadership insight, and gain a better understanding of Airmen’s mission, including the wing’s newly-assigned contingency response tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 21:46 Photo ID: 6593463 VIRIN: 210410-Z-MT804-1151 Resolution: 5681x4058 Size: 6.26 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.