ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Capt. Iraida M. Alvarez, chaplain, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, during a visit to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2021. Williams traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with members, provide national-level leadership insight, and gain a better understanding of Airmen’s mission, including the wing’s newly-assigned contingency response tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

