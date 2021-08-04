U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Hector Garcia, command chief, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, view the Rican 68 memorial during a visit to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2021. Williams traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with members, provide national-level leadership insight, and gain a better understanding of Airmen’s mission, including the wing’s newly-assigned contingency response tasking. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 21:46 Photo ID: 6593468 VIRIN: 210408-Z-MT804-1302 Resolution: 8151x5155 Size: 5.86 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Command Chief Williams visits Puerto Rico Air National Guard [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.