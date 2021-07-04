Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization

    ITALY

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Coralba Scarrico, “Vicenza for Children” president (right) receives some food items by Keystone Club Treasurer, ninth-grader Charlie Cottle at the facility located in the town of Marola April 7, 2021. The donation continued the partnership with “Vicenza for Children” that CYS Keystone Club began in January.

    This work, Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization [Image 2 of 2], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Child and Youth Services
    DoDDS-Europe
    CYS
    Vicenza Military Community
    IMCOM-Europe
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    ArmyFamily
    Vicenza for Children

