Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization

VICENZA, Italy - Coralba Scarrico, "Vicenza for Children" president (right) receives some food items by Keystone Club Treasurer, ninth-grader Charlie Cottle at the facility located in the town of Marola April 7, 2021. The donation continued the partnership with "Vicenza for Children" that CYS Keystone Club began in January.

VICENZA, Italy – Young people at U.S. Army Garrison Italy recently reached out to help people in Italy by collecting clothes and food for a local non-profit organization.



Members of the Keystone Club, a USAG Italy Child and Youth Services program are partnered with the town of Marola, not far from Caserma Ederle. At a recent clothing donation ceremony, they thought about what other projects they could do to support the “Vicenza for Children” association.



With guidance from Danielle Campos, CYS youth program Keystone advisor, and Davisen Poorcelan, CYS youth program director, the Keystone Club focused on a food drive, according to Charlie Cottle, the Keystone Club Treasurer.



“The donation is very important. In the past, we collected clothes and now we are collecting food, both equally important, and we are really glad to do it. It’s a great blessing for all of us,” Cottle said. “We like to show we care for other nations and this will bring our two communities even closer together.”



In the past, Americans living in Vicenza showed their support with several initiatives, including gifts and donations to hospitalized children at San Bortolo, the local hospital, said Coralba Scarrico, president of “Vicenza for Children.” On April 7, Scarrico accepted the food donation and thanked Keystone Club members.



“This partnership between the two communities is really important for us,” Scarrico said. “We are happy to help you make this bridge between the American community, our association and the Vicenza office of social services.”



Many families are facing economic difficulty, according to Matteo Tosetto, Vicenza’s city councilman for social services, who attended the donation. “Vicenza for Children” is a very active, open to the city’s needs and have worked together on many projects, Tosetto said.



“At this time, in Vicenza, more than 1,000 families do not have liquid assets even to be able to shop for food. Consequently, this food drive will definitely go to families in need,” he said. “Thanks to the partnership that ‘Vicenza for Children’ has with the American community, we have been delivering many clothes to the children of Vicentine families in difficulty. Today, we received food items that will be distributed to families in need, especially those with children, who in this past year, unfortunately, are living a very difficult time.”