Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization [Image 1 of 2]

    Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization

    ITALY

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - American students enrolled in the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club donate food items to “Vicenza for Children”, a non-profit organization the garrison is partnered with in the town of Marola April 7, 2021. In the picture, (from left to right) Pierandrea Turchetti, Vicenza Red Cross president, Davisen Poorcelan, CYS youth program director, Keystone Club Treasurer, ninth-grader Charlie Cottle, Coralba Scarrico, “Vicenza for Children” president and Matteo Tosetto, Vicenza’s city councilman for social services, family, integration policies and voluntary associations.
    The event continued the partnership with “Vicenza for Children” that CYS Keystone Club began in January.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6593217
    VIRIN: 210407-A-LU220-149
    Resolution: 2711x1800
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization [Image 2 of 2], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization
    Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Child and Youth Services
    DoDDS-Europe
    CYS
    Vicenza Military Community
    IMCOM-Europe
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    ArmyFamily
    Vicenza for Children

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT