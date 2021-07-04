Youth program strengthens bonds with local non-profit organization

VICENZA, Italy - American students enrolled in the Child and Youth Services Keystone Club donate food items to “Vicenza for Children”, a non-profit organization the garrison is partnered with in the town of Marola April 7, 2021. In the picture, (from left to right) Pierandrea Turchetti, Vicenza Red Cross president, Davisen Poorcelan, CYS youth program director, Keystone Club Treasurer, ninth-grader Charlie Cottle, Coralba Scarrico, “Vicenza for Children” president and Matteo Tosetto, Vicenza’s city councilman for social services, family, integration policies and voluntary associations.

The event continued the partnership with “Vicenza for Children” that CYS Keystone Club began in January.

