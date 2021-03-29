Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2 [Image 9 of 9]

    621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Xavier McCain, 688th Rapid Port Opening Element transportation management coordinator, overlooks simulated relief supplies March 29, 2021, at the forward operating node during Exercise Turbo Distribution 21-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Turbo Distribution is a joint task force port opening aerial port of debarkation field training exercise that was held March 24-31. Participating units included the 621st Contingency Response Group stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the U.S. Army 688th Rapid Port Opening Element stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

