621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2

Trucks carrying pallets of simulated relief supplies depart for the forward operating base March, 26, 2021, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 21-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. For Exercise Turbo Distribution, the U.S. Transportation Command established a joint task force port opening aerial port of debarkation capability to respond to a simulated humanitarian aid and disaster relief request from the fictional country of Bengalia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US