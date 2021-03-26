Trucks carrying pallets of simulated relief supplies depart for the forward operating base March, 26, 2021, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 21-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. For Exercise Turbo Distribution, the U.S. Transportation Command established a joint task force port opening aerial port of debarkation capability to respond to a simulated humanitarian aid and disaster relief request from the fictional country of Bengalia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6585755
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-BZ180-1490
|Resolution:
|4953x3325
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2
LEAVE A COMMENT