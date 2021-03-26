621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Fuleki, 321st Contingency Response Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the air terminal operations center, updates aircraft arrival times March 26, 2021, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 21-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. For Exercise Turbo Distribution, the U.S. Transportation Command established a joint task force port opening aerial port of debarkation capability to respond to a simulated humanitarian aid and disaster relief request from the fictional country of Bengalia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

