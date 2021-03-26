621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2

Aerial porters from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron process pallets of simulated relief supplies March 26, 2021, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 21-2 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Turbo Distribution is a joint task force port opening aerial port of debarkation field training exercise that was held March 24-31. Participating units included the 621st Contingency Response Group stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the U.S. Army 688th Rapid Port Opening Element stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US