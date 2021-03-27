U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Atkinson, 321st Contingency Response Squadron maintenance flight chief, marshals in a simulated C-130 Hercules aircraft March 27, 2021, at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. For Exercise Turbo Distribution, the U.S. Transportation Command established a joint task force port opening aerial port of debarkation capability to respond to a simulated humanitarian aid and disaster relief request from the fictional country of Bengalia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 12:55 Photo ID: 6585757 VIRIN: 210327-F-BZ180-1072 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.99 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621st CRG, 688th RPOE demonstrate JTF-PO capabilities during TD 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.