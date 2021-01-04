A sign at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York informs traverlers that they need to completed a health assessment form or it's digital version on April 1st, 2021. Between October 16 and April 1, when the mission ended, New York National Guard personnel checked and collected over 3 million electronic and paper forms. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 15:26 Photo ID: 6584815 VIRIN: 210401-Z-A3538-1004 Resolution: 4196x3264 Size: 3.29 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard ends airport health form mission [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.