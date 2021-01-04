New York National Guard ends airport health form mission

New York Army National Guard Specialist Enda Wang, a member of the 187th Signal Company, checks the cell phone of an international traveler arriving at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to ensure she completed the digital version of the New York State Travel Health form on April 1st, 2021. Between October 16 and April 1, New York National Guard personnel checked and collected over 3 million electronic and paper forms. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman)

