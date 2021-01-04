Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard ends airport health form mission [Image 3 of 4]

    New York National Guard ends airport health form mission

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Specialist Enda Wang, a member of the 187th Signal Company, checks the cell phone of an international traveler arriving at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to ensure she completed the digital version of the New York State Travel Health form on April 1st, 2021. Between October 16 and April 1, New York National Guard personnel checked and collected over 3 million electronic and paper forms. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 15:26
    Photo ID: 6584813
    VIRIN: 210401-Z-A3538-1003
    Resolution: 3397x3171
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    This work, New York National Guard ends airport health form mission [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York National Guard
    data
    nationalguardcovid19
    John F. Kennedy International Airport
    health form

