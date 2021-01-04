New York National Guard ends airport health form mission

New York Army National Guard Pfc. David Villega, a member of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, assists an international passenger arriving at John F Kennedy International Airport, in New York in completing the New York State Travel Health form on April 1st, 2021. The New York National Guard, checked more than 3 million forms between October 16 and April 1 when the mission ended. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021
Location: NEW YORK, NY, US