New York National Guard ends airport health form mission

New York Army National Guard Pfc Jefferson Zuluaga (left) a member of the 719th Transportation Company, and Staff Sgt. Loni Getler, a member of the 258th Field Artillery Battalion, assist international passengers arriving from Columbia at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York with the completion of the New York State Travel Health form on April 1st, 2021. Between October 16 and April 1, New York National Guard personnel checked and collected over 3 million electronic and paper forms. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 Location: NEW YORK, NY, US