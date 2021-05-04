NY National Guard collects more than 3 million health forms during six month mission

Photo By Mark Getman | New York Army National Guard Pfc Jefferson Zuluaga (left) a member of the 719th...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | New York Army National Guard Pfc Jefferson Zuluaga (left) a member of the 719th Transportation Company, and Staff Sgt. Loni Getler, a member of the 258th Field Artillery Battalion, assist international passengers arriving from Columbia at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York with the completion of the New York State Travel Health form on April 1st, 2021. Between October 16 and April 1, New York National Guard personnel checked and collected over 3 million electronic and paper forms. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK--Between October 16, 2020 and April 1, 2021, New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen collected health information from travelers more than 3 million times.



The mission kicked off when Gov. Andrew Mr. Cuomo announced new quarantine policies for travelers entering New York. It ended when the quarantine policy was dropped.



State officials had already been collecting health information at airports. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were added to the mix as the program expanded at more airports.



The quarantine policies, requiring travelers entering New York to quarantine for up to 14 days, asked air travelers to answer questions about their health either on a paper form or electronically.



New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the New York State Department of Health by either collecting the paper forms, or checking traveler’s cell phones to make sure they had answered an online questionnaire.



By the time the mission ended, an average of 360 personnel had served daily on mission at 12 airports located across the state.



These ranged from New York City’s JFK International Airport and LaGuardia Airport – with 185 and 143 flights daily, respectively — to Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport in the Finger Lakes with six flights daily.



At the major airports in New York City, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany, Guardsman were on duty around the clock. At smaller locations-- like Ithaca, Plattsburgh, and Elmira-- the collection points were manned only when flights from outside New York were expected.



The National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were an important part of the team, said Sharon McClain, an executive assistant for the New York State Department of Health, who was in charge of collection operations at JFK.



The National Guardsmen were up front leading the way, and when passenger saw the men and women in uniform they understood the importance of complying, McClain said.



“The most challenging part was that some people didn’t think they had to complete the form because they were essential or city workers,” said Spc. Enda Wang, a member of the 187th Signal Company.” We had to explain the importance of the form and that the information really does help contain the virus.”



The forms asked travelers for their destination in New York, how many people were traveling with them, contact information, when they last took a COVID-19 test, if they were a New York resident, where they were coming from and their purpose for travel. Essential travelers did not have to quarantine in some instances.



During the course of the 168-day mission, Guard personnel collected 1,765,800 paper health data forms, and checked 1,308,248 paperless e-forms for a total of 3,074,048.



The mission kicked off on October 16, 2020, with data collection at LaGuardia and JFK. On October 19 the mission was extended to the major regional airports: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Albany and Long Island’s Islip/McArthur.



Niagara Falls and the Westchester County airport were added on Nov. 23 and personnel were sent to Elmira, Ithaca, and Plattsburgh on November 25 on the eve of Thanksgiving.



Soldiers and Airmen who were on the data collection mission will now be working at vaccine sites as the New York National Guard response shifts priorities.



“The biggest challenge was to make people feel secure about doing the health form and contact tracing,” said Sgt. Moses Vital, a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters who worked as the non-commissioned officer in charge at JFK’s Terminal 5.



“We couldn’t give fines or enforce compliance, but we strongly urged people to fill them out,” he added.



Pfc. David Villega, a member of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, played an important role during the mission because he speaks Spanish. “Passengers are more comfortable when they can speak with someone in their language,” he said.



For the most part, Villega said, most travelers appreciated what the Guard Soldiers and Airmen were doing.



“The passengers thank us daily for our service and help and it makes us feel appreciated,” he said.