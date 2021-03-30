Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day [Image 4 of 11]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day

    KUWAIT

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine, with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), practices sighting in with an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System on a range in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    USMC
    M240 Machine Gun
    U.S. Marine Corps
    M240
    3rd Battalion 1st Marines
    50 Cal Machine Gun
    M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1

