U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), shoot an M240 machine gun during a machine gun range in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.04.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6583748 VIRIN: 210331-M-PD936-1008 Resolution: 3093x2062 Size: 3.54 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.