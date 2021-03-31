Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day [Image 10 of 11]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day

    KUWAIT

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine, with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), shoots an M2 50 caliber machine gun atop of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a machine gun range in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 01:42
    Photo ID: 6583754
    VIRIN: 210331-M-PD936-1017
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    M240 Machine Gun
    U.S. Marine Corps
    M240
    3rd Battalion 1st Marines
    50 Cal Machine Gun
    M2 50 Cal Machine Gun
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT