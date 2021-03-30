SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day

U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), clear an M240 machine gun during a machine gun range in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

