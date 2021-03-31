U.S. Marines, with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), shoot an M240 machine gun during a machine gun range in Kuwait, Mar. 31, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2021 01:42
|Photo ID:
|6583751
|VIRIN:
|210331-M-PD936-1015
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: 0331 Day [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
