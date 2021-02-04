Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210402-N-EE423-1005 SUEZ CANAL (April 2, 2021) The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), left, and the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) sail behind the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a Suez Canal transit, April 2. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

Date Taken: 04.02.2021