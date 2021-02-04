210402-N-TE455-1011 SUEZ CANAL (April 2, 2021) The guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) sails behind the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a transit through the Suez Canal, April 2. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mo Bourdi)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6583439
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-TE455-1011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|842.73 KB
|Location:
|SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Enters 5th Fleet
LEAVE A COMMENT