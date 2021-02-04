Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210402-N-FE499-2015 SUEZ CANAL (April 2, 2021) Sailors watch from the flight deck as the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Suez Canal, April 2. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew T. Waters)

