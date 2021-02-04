210402-N-MD713-1058 SUEZ CANAL (April 2, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Suez Canal, April 2. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.03.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6583436 VIRIN: 210402-N-MD713-1058 Resolution: 4797x3193 Size: 916.08 KB Location: SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.