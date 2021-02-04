Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 6 of 18]

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.02.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210402-N-MD713-1071 SUEZ CANAL (April 2, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Suez Canal, April 2. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6583437
    VIRIN: 210402-N-MD713-1071
    Resolution: 4877x3246
    Size: 825.98 KB
    Location: SUEZ CANAL, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Enters 5th Fleet

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69

