Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. john portela 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    (Left to right) Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, the incoming ARCYBER command sergeant major; and Sgt. Maj. Bart T. Larango, the outgoing (interim) ARCYBER command sergeant major, gather for a photo following the assumption of command ceremony in which Nichols assumed the duties of ARCYBER's senior enlisted leader and advisor, at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 18:37
    Photo ID: 6583328
    VIRIN: 210402-A-FX856-004
    Resolution: 2124x1500
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 4 of 4], by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT