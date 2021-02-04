U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

(Left to right) Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, the incoming ARCYBER command sergeant major; and Sgt. Maj. Bart T. Larango, the outgoing (interim) ARCYBER command sergeant major, gather for a photo following the assumption of command ceremony in which Nichols assumed the duties of ARCYBER's senior enlisted leader and advisor, at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

