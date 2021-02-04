Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. john portela 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols addresses the live and virtual audiences gathered for the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. During the ceremony Nichols assumed the duties of ARCYBER command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 18:37
    Photo ID: 6583327
    VIRIN: 210122-O-PX639-003
    Resolution: 2100x1501
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 4 of 4], by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT