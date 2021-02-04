U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols addresses the live and virtual audiences gathered for the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. During the ceremony Nichols assumed the duties of ARCYBER command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

