U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), passes the command's colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols in an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. The ceremony marked Nichols's assumption of duties as ARCYBER's command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. Nichols, a native of Panama City, Republic of Panama, is a 31-year Army veteran who has served at all levels of Army leadership, and comes to ARCYBER following his assignment as command sergeant major for the Headquarters Department of the Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 at the Pentagon. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

