U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) hosted an assumption of command ceremony to welcome the command's new command sergeant major, at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 21, 2021.
During the ceremony Fogarty passed the ARCYBER colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, marking Nichols's assumption of duties as ARCYBER's command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. Nichols, a native of Panama City, Republic of Panama, is a 31-year Army veteran who has served at all levels of Army leadership, and comes to ARCYBER following his assignment as command sergeant major for the Headquarters Department of the Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 at the Pentagon.
The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.
ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.
