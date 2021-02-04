U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Staff Sgt. john portela | (Left to right) Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. john portela | (Left to right) Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, the incoming ARCYBER command sergeant major; and Sgt. Maj. Bart T. Larango, the outgoing (interim) ARCYBER command sergeant major, gather for a photo following the assumption of command ceremony in which Nichols assumed the duties of ARCYBER's senior enlisted leader and advisor, at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) hosted an assumption of command ceremony to welcome the command's new command sergeant major, at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 21, 2021.



During the ceremony Fogarty passed the ARCYBER colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, marking Nichols's assumption of duties as ARCYBER's command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. Nichols, a native of Panama City, Republic of Panama, is a 31-year Army veteran who has served at all levels of Army leadership, and comes to ARCYBER following his assignment as command sergeant major for the Headquarters Department of the Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 at the Pentagon.



The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.



