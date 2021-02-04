U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), makes remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. During the ceremony Fogarty passed the command's colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, marking his assumption of duties as ARCYBER's command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

