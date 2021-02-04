Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. john portela 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), makes remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 2, 2021. During the ceremony Fogarty passed the command's colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols, marking his assumption of duties as ARCYBER's command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony was conducted with a very small live audience and live-streamed to a virtual audience and was conducted following COVID-19 health and safety practices and precautions, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 18:37
    Photo ID: 6583326
    VIRIN: 210402-A-FX856-002
    Resolution: 1857x2100
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 4 of 4], by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT